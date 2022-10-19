Agency Hands Out Hundreds of Personal Alarms in Chinatown After Recent Attacks

More people are carrying personal alarms in Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood to try to stay safe after a spike in hate crimes.

"With all these crimes happening recently, I think that you know a lot of people are always trying to stay proactive," said Vivian Zhang, advocacy manager for the Coalition for a Better Chinese American Community.

National data shows hate crimes against Asian Americans jumped 339% last year.

Last December in Chinatown, a 71-year-old man was shot to death while walking to buy a newspaper. This April, a 61-year-old father was beaten and left for dead during a robbery and carjacking near Chinatown. Just last month, an Asian American was attacked on a Red Line train.

"I think especially with any of the recent incidents happening in a lot of public and open spaces, we do need to build some sort of community where people feel safe and comfortable," said Lisa Liang, youth and volunteer coordinator for the Coalition for a Better Chinese American Community.

The Coalition for a Better Chinese American Community has given away hundreds of personal alarms for free.

"Anytime there is like a major tragedy in the news, you know, it does take a toll on people’s mental health. And so one of the things that I like about this is it makes me feel better that people have this piece of mind," said Zhang.

Some of the advocacy group's staff carry the alarms with them, as well.

"I also carry around a pepper spray and the safety alarm too," said Liang. "It just gives me a little bit of reassurance, especially walking by myself at nighttime, that I have something that can distract people."

The Coalition for a Better Chinese American Community says they have hundreds of more alarms to give away thanks to a donation from the non-profit Soar Over Hate.