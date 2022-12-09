After Pandemic Pause, Rush University Medical Center Brings Back Baby Cuddler Program

After a nearly two-year pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rush University Medical Center is bringing back its volunteer cuddler program, a staple in the neonatal intensive care unit for 35 years.

Trained cuddlers help support NICU staff and nurses by physically holding and comforting the premature infants.

Ashley Nettles and her husband, Christopher, have seen the benefits of the program firsthand.

The couple flew to Chicago from their home in Columbia, South Carolina to attend a wedding when Nettles was 26 weeks pregnant.

“We were only supposed to be here for 36 hours and at the wedding my water broke,” Nettles said.

That was three months ago. Baby Noelle was born three days later, weighing just one and a half pounds, and she has been in the NICU at Rush ever since.

Nettles and her husband have remained in Chicago, but decided to opt into the cuddler program.

“We try to be here as much as we can, but we can’t be here 24/7,” Nettles said.

That’s where Thea Christou comes in. Christou trained to become a cuddler more than 20 years ago after her second son was born premature and spent time in the NICU unit at Rush.

“I had, when Chris was here, I had a toddler at home, so I remember too vividly the pull of wanting to be in two places at one time,” Christou said.

Research shows physical touch and stimulation are essential to a baby’s development.

“The holding, rocking, stroking, reading, singing to the babies is really going to help them organize and develop at a very good rate,” said Judy Friedrichs, coordinator of the cuddler program.

Friedrichs helped launch the cuddler program at Rush 35 years ago. The coronavirus pandemic put it on hold, though, for more than two years.

“It was so hard and we would email Judy once a month and say any news yet? Are we going to have the program again?” said Lisa Brenner, a cuddler who has volunteered with the program every Friday afternoon for seven years.

Brenner was one of eight core cuddlers who were first brought back into the NICU in July. Now, Rush is expanding.

Gerard Martusciello is a medical student at Rush and a trained volunteer who was recently welcomed back to cuddle again. He says the snuggling doesn’t just benefit the babies.

“Your blood pressure is down. You feel less stressed by the end of your shift,” Martusciello said.

Not just anyone can sign up to be a cuddler. You do have to go through extensive training that starts with volunteering for at least a year in other areas of the hospital. After that, there are training sessions and staff evaluations, but Thea Christou says the time spent is worth it.

“These tiny people have tiny lives in these little beds and to have someone snuggling you can be the highlight of your day. It’s the highlight of mine,” Christou said.

“Knowing that there are volunteers to help to cuddle and continue to foster Noelle’s development is reassuring and helps to take the stress off of us,” Ashley Nettles said.

The Nettles say they know Noelle has been in good hands, until she finally goes home to South Carolina, hopefully by Christmas.