Advocacy Group Offers $10K Reward After 5-Year-Old Boy Shot in Roseland

A local advocacy group is offering a $10,000 reward for information in a Far South Side shooting that left a 5-year-old boy in extremely critical condition.

According to Chicago police, Clareon Williams was sitting on the couch of a residence in the 200 block of West 115th Street on Nov. 16 at approximately 7:30 p.m. when gunshots rang out, striking him in the head.

Williams was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he remains in critical condition, police said.

Now, Chicago police are stepping up their efforts to find the individual responsible for the shooting. “I’m Telling, Don’t Shoot,” a local anti-violence advocacy group, is offering a $10,000 reward for information int the shooting, according to founder Early Walker.

“There is someone out there who knows who the shooter is,” Walker said. “We’re on the brink of Thanksgiving. This year has already been a terrible year, and now this family is going to have one fewer person at their dinner table, and he’s five years old. It makes no sense. Do the right thing. Turn yourselves in.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8273, or to submit a tip online at cpdtip.com.