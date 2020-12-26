3 Killed, 3 Others Injured in Shooting at Rockford Bowling Alley; 1 in Custody

Three people were killed and three others sustained injuries in a shooting Saturday night at a Rockford bowling alley, police said.

Video from WREX, the NBC affiliate in Rockford, showed police tape surrounding Don Carter Lanes, 4007 E. State St.

A person of interest was reported to be in custody, Rockford police said.

Officers from multiple agencies including the Rockford Police Department and the Illinois State Police on the scene.

At 7:15 p.m., the Rockford Police Department tweeted "Active shooter investigation near Don Carter Lanes on E. State Street. Avoid the area."

While the incident remains under investigation, police said the shooting was random.

Check back for updates on this developing story.