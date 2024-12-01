Police remain on-scene at an assisted living facility in suburban St. Charles on Sunday afternoon after an "unauthorized person" entered the complex.

According to authorities, police were dispatched to the River Glen facility on Sunday after a disturbance was reported. In an update from River Glen officials, it was revealed that a person had entered the facility, and "responding officers were able to stop the individual."

In an earlier statement, officials at the facility only said there was an “active crime scene,” but said that all residents and staff were safe. They did say that access to the facility is currently restricted as the investigation continues.

Law enforcement officials confirmed a “large police presence” at the facility, but said there is no ongoing danger to the public, and that no suspects are currently being sought.

There were no immediate confirmed reports of injuries related to the incident.

