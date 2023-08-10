Access to ‘The Bean' will soon be limited as months-long construction project begins

Those hoping to get an up-close look of Chicago's iconic "Cloud Gate" sculpture, commonly known as "The Bean," will likely be in for a bit of disappointment starting Tuesday, with a months-long construction project set to get underway.

In a post its website, Chicago's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events said construction at Millennium Park's Grainger Plaza, which surrounds the sculpture, will begin Tuesday and continue through the spring of 2024. During that period, both public access and views of "The Bean" will be limited, the post stated.

The project, which the city called "necessary maintenance" will replace pavers and make other repairs and increase accessibility to the plaza to enhance the park's "appearance, visitor experience, and position as the #1 attraction in the Midwest," according to the post.