A travel expert's favorite Airbnb is a special rental in Wisconsin not far from Chicago

Within driving distance from Chicago sits a unique Airbnb that offers more than just a place to stay.

In fact, the home was recently listed as a Condé Nast Traveler reporter's favorite Airbnb, dubbed "the perfect Midwest getaway."

It's known as the Still Bend home in Two Rivers, Wisconsin, and it is a Frank Lloyd Wright-designed "dream house."

Condé Nast Traveler's architect reporter Kristine Hansen described her experience as "staying in a true work of art."

NBC Chicago also had a reporter stay in the home earlier this year. (Read the biggest takeaways on the experience here.)

"I went to the Still Bend house with what I thought was knowledge of Frank Lloyd Wright and his designs. But even that couldn’t prepare me for experiencing it," NBC Chicago's Alexandria Fisher wrote at the time.

The home, featured on the Netflix series "The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals," sits about a mile off of Lake Michigan.

It is known for being Frank Lloyd Wright's "built version of his LIFE Magazine 'Dream House' design from 1938."

At the time, LIFE Magazine had commissioned designs of a "Dream House" for four "typical American families," with incomes ranging from $2,000 to $10,000, according to a website dedicated to the home's history.

"One traditional and one modern architect was assigned to create a house plan for each family," the website states. "Frank Lloyd Wright designed a modern house for the Blackbourn family of Minneapolis who were in the $5,000-$6,000 a year income range. The Blackbourns were taken with Wright’s scheme but ran into a number of obstacles and were unable to build the design."

Eventually, a Two Rivers, Wisconsin, businessman named Bernard Schwartz decided to build the house for his family. Some modifications were made during the process and Wright also went on to design furniture and finishing touches for around the home.

After having just two owners since it was built, Gary and Michael Ditmer ultimately took ownership of the space and have made it available to the public as they continue to restore and care for it.

They said they decided to make it available for rent "so that people may experience the magic of living in a Frank Lloyd Wright-designed masterpiece."

"Every turn will reveal a new detail that reaffirms Wright's genius," the listing on Airbnb states. "Spend a quiet evening around the fireplace and marvel at the thought that you are living in one of Frank Lloyd Wright's masterpieces! This is an opportunity to experience Frank Lloyd Wright’s vision for how the average American Family could live. Relax, slow down and let Wright’s genius unfold before you in a manner that is not possible on a typical house tour. There is something magical, almost spiritual, about being in a Wright space that leaves one transformed."

The historic home, which has garnered much attention over the years, is listed for $595 per night, with a minimum of two-night stays. Rates vary depending on the time of year and number of occupants.

Here's a look inside:

