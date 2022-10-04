A Midwestern Suburb is Home to One of the World's Most Haunted Roads

With Halloween on the horizon and haunted houses open for the season, some thrill seekers look to nature instead for the fall's greatest thrills.

For those in a certain St. Louis suburb, that thrill is waiting right in their backyard with a trip down "Zombie Road."

Formally known as Lawler Ford Road or the Al Foster Trail, the 2.3 mile trail in Wildwood, Mo. is closed to public access during nights and is the site of one of the largest Native American burial mounds in the country.

Today, the trail is known as one of the most haunted roads on the planet, with numerous anecdotes detailing supernatural and paranormal sightings along the path.

Located near Highway 109 and Old State Road, the trail began to be known as Zombie Road as early as the 1950's. The trail was originally built in the 1860's to provide access to the Meramec River and the railroad tracks nearby.

According to KSDK, the trail is said to be occupied by the spirits of indigenous people, confederate soldiers, industrial workers and children.

While the trail is ten feet wide and paved, it is largely impassable by automobile and is only open to cyclists and pedestrians during daytime hours.

Although some thrill seekers have taken matters into their own hands and have explored the trail during nighttime hours, officials from St. Louis County Parks discourage anyone from going to the trails overnight, as trespassing citations are frequently issued.

A documentary chronicling the haunted trail and anecdotes from locals titled "Children of the Grave" was released in 2007, with director Christopher Booth showcasing still images of shadows captured while on the trail.

Wildwood is a suburb with a population of just over 35,000 according to recent census data and is located approximately 30 miles west of downtown St. Louis.

