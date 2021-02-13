‘A Beautiful, Loving Soul:' Family Remembers Woman Killed in Horrific I-55 Crash

A heartbroken Chicago family is remembering their 22-year-old loved one who was killed in a horrific crash along the Stevenson Expressway.

Griselda Zavala was riding in a red Hyundai early Friday morning near Damen Avenue, when according to police, the vehicle hit a concrete wall and fell to the ground.

The car plunged 43 feet, hitting a light pole then landing near Archer Avenue and Robinson Street in the city's McKinley Park neighborhood.

Zavala's family says the 22-year-old was "finding her path" and had dreams of going to beauty school.

"We remember our sister as a beautiful, loving soul," said Zavala's brother, Jose. "She cared for everybody a little too much."

Zavala and the driver, a 27-year-old man, were killed while two other passengers, Blanca Sanchez, 21, and Pedro Vallecillo, 25, were hospitalized with serious injuries.

A preliminary Illinois State Police investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling too fast for conditions.

The Zavala family is now left planning a funeral and waiting for answers from police on what caused the crash.

During an interview with NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago, Iliana Zavala, Griselda's sister, shared a piece of advice for others.

"Love your siblings, hug them, kiss them, tell them you love...be with them always, forever," she said. "Just be with them if you feel like you don't do enough. Do enough, now that you have them."

State police have not said if the crash was weather-related or if alcohol was a factor. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has not released the name of the 27-year-old driver.