There have been nearly 20 carjackings in the last week and residents in the West Loop say something needs to be done. Trina Orlando reports. (Published 45 minutes ago)

There have been nearly 20 carjackings in the last week and residents in the West Loop say something needs to be done.

Alexandra Villarreal was the victim of a carjacking over the weekend in the 1200 block of West Hubbard Street.

"He's sliding into the car and I'm like why is he getting into the car!? I'm yelling at him," said Villarreal.

The suspects, believed to be driving a white van, were caught on surveillance tape.

West Loop Residents Gather to Discuss Carjackings, Crime

There have been nearly 20 carjackings in the last week and residents in the West Loop say something needs to be done. Chris Hush reports. (Published 43 minutes ago)

"I was paranoid this morning," Villarreal said. "Two people walked past me and I was shaking."

A day later, another vehicle was taken in a bump and run at Monroe and Laflin. Kurt Anders' SUV was found totaled a few blocks away.

"By the time I realized what was happening the passenger got into my vehicle," he told NBC 5. "Someone is going to get hurt. And one of these days it's going to be you."

That's why Anders, and about 100 other West Loop residents, gathered for a community safety meeting Monday night.

Residents proposed solutions they can take action on, including adding more lights and security cameras in their neighborhood.

There have been more than 700 carjackings across the city so far this year--most on the south and west sides.

West Loop residents are hoping to change that trend.

"I think we need to keep everything relative," resident May Toi said. "But also conscious that we are living in a city."