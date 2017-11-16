MADRID, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 21: People playing video games with Xbox One remote control during the Presentation of New Xbox One at Plaza de Colon on November 21, 2013 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

An investigation into threats made over Xbox Live have prompted plans for an increased police presence Thursday at some schools in the far northwest suburbs.

Huntley police announced Wednesday that an ongoing investigation into threats made over the gaming system, originally described as “racially motivated,” were broadened to the general student population at Marlowe Middle School.

Police originally were made aware of “disparaging racial and threatening comments” sent to a juvenile over Xbox Live on Monday. The police investigated, conducted several interviews and executed a search warrant, police said.

The Huntley Police Department is working with the Huntley Community School District 158 and the Lake in the Hills Police Department, due to the possible involvement of current or former students within the schools in the area, police said.

In a letter to parents, John Burkley, superintendent for Huntley Community School District 158, said the district has struggled with “greatly increased levels of inappropriate use of social media.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, as we have done in other cases where threats have come to our attention, we will have increased police presence at all Huntley 158 schools tomorrow, Friday, November 17,” Burkley wrote. “This will include uniformed officers present at Reed Road schools.”

Burkley’s letter ended with a warning to anyone considering making threats toward the student body.

“The intention of the threat does not matter,” he wrote. “We will work with law enforcement to leverage every available tool to find the individual responsible and hold them to account.”

Various items were seized after a second executed search warrant, Huntley police said in a statement. Police said the items have been “helpful” in the investigation but did not specify what the items were.

Locations for both search warrants were not revealed by police.

“The location from which the messages were sent has been tentatively identified, and our investigation has revealed persons of interest ultimately responsible for sending the messages,” police said.

No criminal charges have been filed but the investigation is ongoing, police said.

“The public is reminded that comments made via electronic means have consequences,” Huntley police said. “The Huntley Police Department takes matters such as this extremely serious and will take appropriate actions to maintain the safety and well-being of our community.”

Xbox considers various forms of threats, including physical violence, against its code of conduct.

Users can report threats made on the gaming service on its website.