coronavirus

94 Members of Chicago Fire Department Have Tested Positive for COVID-19

NBCUniversal, Inc.

At least 94 employees of the Chicago Fire Department have tested positive for the coronavirus, the department reported Tuesday.

Of those, 18 members have already returned to duty, according to CFD spokesman Larry Merritt.

Nineteen members of the department are being quarantined after being exposed to someone with COVID-19, he said.

Local

coronavirus Mar 21

NBC 5 Hosts Making a Difference Donation Drive Benefiting the United Way

Chicago Traffic 32 mins ago

Illinois State Police Respond to At Least 20 Crashes on Icy Chicago-Area Expressways: See the Full List of Incidents

On Monday, CFD buried the first member of the department to die from the coronavirus. Mario Araujo, 49, joined the fire department in October 2003 and spent most of his career on Truck 25, which operates out of Engine 102 in Rogers Park on the North Side. He died April 7.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us