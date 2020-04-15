94 Members of Chicago Fire Department Have Tested Positive for COVID-19

At least 94 employees of the Chicago Fire Department have tested positive for the coronavirus, the department reported Tuesday.

Of those, 18 members have already returned to duty, according to CFD spokesman Larry Merritt.

Nineteen members of the department are being quarantined after being exposed to someone with COVID-19, he said.

On Monday, CFD buried the first member of the department to die from the coronavirus. Mario Araujo, 49, joined the fire department in October 2003 and spent most of his career on Truck 25, which operates out of Engine 102 in Rogers Park on the North Side. He died April 7.