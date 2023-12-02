9-year-old boy in critical condition after fall from North Side window

A 9-year-old boy is in critical condition after he fell from a window in Rogers Park, Chicago police said.
He fell around 2 a.m. from the third floor of an apartment building in the 1500 block of West Jonquil Terrace.
The boy was taken to St. Francis hospital in Evanston where he is listed in critical condition, police said.
There is currently no further information available.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.
Copyright CHIST - SunTimes