9 Dead Among 57 Shot in Fourth of July Weekend Shootings in Chicago

Nine people have been shot and killed in Chicago over the Fourth of July weekend in Chicago. They are among at least 57 people shot, according to police.

Last year, 19 people were killed and more than 100 people were shot over the long Fourth of July weekend.

Seeking to prevent a similar surge in violence this year, Chicago police Supt. David Brown had said ahead of the long weekend that people should expect to see a heavier police presence in their neighborhoods.

In fatal attacks this weekend, a woman was killed and a gunman was among two others wounded in a shootout Friday night in Chinatown, the police said.

Illinois' primary Election Day is June 28. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android for the latest voters' guide and results.

A man and another gunman were shooting at each other about 10:50 p.m. in the 2200 block of South Wentworth Avenue, police said. A 24-year-old woman was struck in the torso and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she died due to her injuries.

A second woman, 42, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her hand, police said. She was listed in good condition. One of the gunmen, a 38-year-old man, was shot in the buttocks and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was in critical condition.

Three people were shot, one fatally, in a backyard early Sunday morning in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

The attack occurred during a violent eight-hour span in Chicago during which at least 16 people were shot, two fatally, late Saturday into early Sunday.

The victims were with multiple people in the backyard of a house about 5:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Harper Avenue when someone approached and fired into the crowd, police said.

A man, 24, was shot multiple times in the body and pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Two women, 24 and 30, both suffered multiple gunshots to the body and initially went to Jackson Park Hospital before going to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The younger woman’s condition was stabilized and the older woman was in good condition.

A man was fatally shot Friday in Englewood on the South Side.

The 31-year-old was outside about 5:45 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Wolcott Avenue when someone approached him and opened fire, police said. He was struck in the arm and head and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Less than an hour earlier, a man was fatally shot in West Garfield Park.

About 5 p.m., Keishone Roberts, 29, was in the 4300 block of West Van Buren Street when someone approached him and opened fire, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was shot multiple times and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Just after midnight Saturday, a man was shot to death in South Chicago on the Far South Side.

About 12:20 a.m., the man, 30, was in the 9000 block of South Escanaba Avenue when he was shot in the head, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

A man was fatally shot while riding inside a vehicle early Sunday in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

About 3 a.m., the man, 35, was in the passenger seat as a female driver was traveling in the 3800 block of South Kedzie Avenue when he was struck in the neck by gunfire, police said.

The driver then drove about two and a half miles to the 5600 block of South Spaulding Avenue, where she called police, officials said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

A man was killed in a shooting Saturday in South Shore.

About 4 p.m., he was riding a bike in the 2100 block of East 71st Street when someone fired shots at him from a dark-colored sedan, police said.

The 26-year-old was struck in the head and arm, and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

A man was fatally shot sitting outside a residential building Sunday morning in West Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The man, 38, was sitting outside the building about 10 a.m. in the 700 block of North Springfield Avenue when he was shot in the chest and head, police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Hours later, a man was shot walking in Chicago Lawn on the South Side.

The man, believed to be between 25 to 35 years old, was walking about 12:50 p.m. Sunday in the 6500 block of South Kedzie Avenue when a dark colored vehicle approached and someone inside got out and opened fire, police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with multiple gunshot wounds to the head, police said. He was later pronounced dead, officials said.

Nine people were wounded in separate weekend mass shootings on the West and South Sides.

In the first mass shooting, four people were wounded Friday evening in West Garfield Park.

Just after 9 p.m., a male walking down the 3800 block of West Monroe Street opened fire, striking multiple people, according to the police.

A man, about 25 years old, was struck in the back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

A woman in her 20s was hit in the leg and taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

Another woman, 36, and a man, 41, both suffered gunshot wounds to the back, police said. The pair were transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

Early Monday, a 17-year-old was among five people wounded in a mass shooting in Parkway Gardens, according to Chicago fire and police officials.

Officials responded to a call of multiple people shot about 12:20 a.m. in the 6500 block of South Martin Luther King Drive, a spokesperson with the fire department said.

The teen was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm, Chicago police said. A man, 30, sustained gunshot wounds to the body; two men, both 19, were shot in the leg; and another man, about 25, was shot in the knee.

All five victims were listed in fair condition, police said.

Police say preliminary information indicates that the suspect may have been traveling in a black SUV.

A 90-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot Saturday morning in North Lawndale.

The man was found about 10 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Harding Avenue with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Detectives were speaking to a person of interest.

A 10-year-old was wounded while sitting inside his bedroom Sunday night when bullets were shot through the side of his home in Englewood. The boy was in his bedroom about 10:40 p.m. in the 600 block of West Englewood Avenue when he felt pain, police said.

Investigators determined several rounds entered through the siding of the house striking the boy,

The boy was shot in the buttocks and in an ankle and taken to the University of Chicago Comers Children’s Hospital in good condition, according to police.

A 17-year-old girl was among two people shot and wounded early Sunday in Bronzeville on the South Side.

The teen and a woman were standing outside about 12:45 a.m. in the 3700 block of South Langley Avenue when someone started shooting, striking them both, police said.

The girl was struck once in an arm, and the 42-year-old woman was shot in a foot, officials said. They went to the University of Chicago Medical Center and were both in fair condition.

A witness told officers the shooter might have been traveling in a car.

Hours later, a man was shot during an argument after a traffic accident n Rosemoor on the Far South Side.

The accident occurred about 3:20 a.m. in the 10300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when the driver of one vehicle struck the man’s vehicle, police said.

The man, 45, left his car to exchange information with the driver of the striking vehicle when an argument between the two began, police said. The driver from the striking vehicle then opened fire, striking the man in the neck, officials said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

A couple of hours later, a man was shot after confronting a person trying to break into his car Sunday morning in Burnside on the South Side.

About 5:30 a.m., the man confronted someone trying to break into his car in the 9300 block of South Rhodes Avenue when he was shot multiple times in the body, police said.

The 38-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

A man was shot during an attempted robbery early Monday in Streeterville on the Near North Side.

The man, 39, was shot about 1:50 a.m. in the 400 block of East Erie Street, police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. He was listed in good condition.

Preliminary information indicates that the suspect was trying to rob the man.

Hours earlier, a 17-year-old boy was walking home about 9:50 p.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of West Grenshaw Street when someone approached and demanded his belongings at gunpoint, police said.

The boy refused and the suspect fired three rounds before fleeing on a black mountain bike, officials said.

The boy suffered a graze wound to the finger and was treated and released at the scene, police said.

At least 27 other people have been wounded in citywide shootings since 5 p.m. Friday.

Last weekend, six people were killed and at least 27 others were wounded in Chicago.