9 children hospitalized after becoming sick at elementary school in Chicago

Nine children were hospitalized Thursday afternoon after becoming sick at Fulton Elementary School in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood, fire officials said.

Authorities said first responders received a call at approximately 12:55 p.m. of multiple sick children, though it's unclear what caused the possible illness.

The nine children were all transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

NBC Chicago reached out to Chicago Public Schools for comment and has yet to hear back.

There was no further information available.