While this week may be off to a rainy start, a sweet treat could help to brighten those cloudy fall skies.

Beginning Monday, Dairy Queen will offer small Blizzards for 85 cents. The offer will continue through Sept. 24th, the chain said.

According to the company, there is a limit of one discounted Blizzard per customer, and the offer is only available via the DQ mobile app.

Customers will then have to sign up for the DQ Rewards program to redeem the offer, according to a press release.

Why 85 cents? According to the company, it’s because the Blizzard made its debut in 1985.

In addition to traditional favorites like the chocolate chip cookie dough and the Oreo Blizzard, fans can also get in on the chain’s limited-edition fall Blizzard offerings, including the pumpkin pie and snickerdoodle cookie dough treats.

More information can be found on the company’s website.