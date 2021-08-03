81-Year-Old Man in Critical Condition After Being Shot Multiple Times on NW Side

An elderly man was left in critical condition after he was shot multiple times on Chicago’s Northwest Side Tuesday evening.

According to Chicago police, the 81-year-old man was in the 1700 block of North Tripp on Tuesday afternoon when he was shot multiple times by an unknown assailant.

The man was transported to Mount Sinai, where he was listed in critical condition.

No further details were made available on the man’s identity, or on the circumstances of the shooting itself.

No suspects are currently in custody.