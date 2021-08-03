Hermosa

81-Year-Old Man in Critical Condition After Being Shot Multiple Times on NW Side

An elderly man was left in critical condition after he was shot multiple times on Chicago’s Northwest Side Tuesday evening.

According to Chicago police, the 81-year-old man was in the 1700 block of North Tripp on Tuesday afternoon when he was shot multiple times by an unknown assailant.

The man was transported to Mount Sinai, where he was listed in critical condition.

No further details were made available on the man’s identity, or on the circumstances of the shooting itself.

No suspects are currently in custody.  

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

This article tagged under:

HermosaChicago Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us