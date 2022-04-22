Parts of the Chicago area saw thunderstorms, isolated hail and even lightning Friday, with showers expected to continue into the overnight hours. Even with more rain in the imminent future, the area will see a welcome change this weekend - as much warmer weather arrives.

The region will get an early taste of summer Saturday, with temperatures in the 80s possible, according to the National Weather Service. While unseasonably warm conditions are possible, with temperatures as high as 84 degrees, the day could be rather windy, too.

Wind gusts may exceed 40 miles per hour, according to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists.

Temperatures will drop slightly Sunday, which will see a high of 74 degrees. The focus then won't be in the warmth, but the potential for severe weather.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, most of Illinois will face a “marginal” risk of severe weather Sunday, with a cold front expected to move toward the region.

Damaging winds of up to 50 miles per hour and localized flooding as a result of heavy rainfall are both possible, according to meteorologists.

After the bout of rain and potential storms, it may be a little while before more summer-like weather arrives.

On Monday, the area is poised to see an average temperatures of 55 degrees along with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures could dip Tuesday, with a high of 48 degrees expected in the daytime hours.

After the weekend, the next chance for rain will be Thursday, as slight showers are possible in the evening.