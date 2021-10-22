8 Shot, 3 Fatally in Chicago Thursday

Eight people were shot, three fatally in citywide shootings in Chicago Thursday.

A gunman killed a man early Thursday during an argument at a Logan Square bus stop, then fatally shot another man and stole his car. The first attack occurred about 1 a.m. when a 25-year-old man sitting at a bus stop in the 3900 block of West Fullerton Avenue got into an argument with the gunman, Chicago police said. The man was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released. The gunman fled to the 2300 block of North Keystone Avenue, where he attempted to take a 41-year-old man’s car, police said. During a struggle, the gunman shot the man in the chest and took off in the car.

About 12 hours later, a man was fatally shot in Humboldt Park. The male victim was near the sidewalk about 2 p.m. in the 700 block of North Harding Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the abdomen and leg, Chicago police said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

About half-an-hour later, a 17-year-old boy was shot and seriously wounded in Rogers Park on the North Side. He was on the sidewalk in the 1700 block of West Morse Avenue, when a light-colored vehicle pulled up to him and someone inside fired shots, police said. The boy was struck in the buttocks and taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Four others were wounded in citywide gun violence Thursday.

