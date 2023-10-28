DuSable Lake Shore Drive

8 hospitalized in multi-vehicle crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Grant Park

By Sun Times Wire

Eight people were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash early Saturday on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Grant Park.

The crash happened around 2:20 a.m. when the driver of a Honda CRV who was speeding lost control of the vehicle and struck two other vehicles in the 700 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said.

Eight people sustained minor injuries and were taken to various area hospitals for observation, police said.

The driver of the CRV was described as a male wearing a green jacket who fled the scene following the crash, officials said.

All lanes were reopened as of 4 a.m. Saturday.

