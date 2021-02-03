8 Chicago Walmart Locations Are Now Administering COVID-19 Vaccinations

Eight Walmart locations in Chicago are administering COVID-19 vaccinations as of Wednesday, the company announced.

The locations where vaccines are currently available, according to the retailer, include:

7535 S. Ashland Ave.

4720 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

4650 W. North Ave.

4626 W. Diversey Ave.

2844 N. Broadway St.

2551 W. Cermak Rd.

8331 S. Stewart Ave.

10900 S. Doty Ave.

Walmart added two additional locations administering the vaccine Wednesday, one in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood and the other in the Lake View East area.

Walmart is one of several retailers providing COVID-19 vaccinations to Illinois residents. The company began administering the shots late last month in more than 150 Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs across a dozen states, including Illinois and Indiana.

The company said it eventually expects to be able to deliver 10 to 13 million doses per month nationwide "when supply and allocations allow."

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker also announced on Jan. 22 that Kroger and Mariano's, which is a subsidiary of the Ohio-based grocery chain, were expected to start giving vaccinations to residents by Feb. 1. Additionally, the supermarket chain Hy-Vee, which has locations in central and western Illinois, will also provide inoculations.

Mariano's is already providing vaccinations, with "limited quantities" available at most locations within the city of Chicago, according to the chain's website.

In late December, Kroger announced plans to provide the COVID-19 vaccine at its 2,200 pharmacies and 220 clinics nationwide.

For a complete look at how to make an appointment or receive vaccine information for your area, click here.

Illinois entered Phase 1B of its vaccination plan last week, opening up eligibility for the vaccine to residents age 65 years and older and "frontline essential workers" like teachers, grocery workers and more.