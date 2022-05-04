$750K Lottery Ticket Sold at La Grange Gas Station

Did you recently buy a lottery ticket in La Grange? You might want to check it soon because you could be the winner of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

A $750,000 Lucky Day Lotto ticket has been sold at a suburban La Grange gas station, Illinois Lottery announced Wednesday.

The winning ticket was sold at LaGrange Citgo, located at 2 N. Brainard Ave., and matched Monday's jackpot drawing, 2-15-16-22-37.

The gas station will also receive 1% of the prize amount, which equates to $7,500, for selling the winning ticket.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Aside from this winner, more than 16,000 other prizes ranging from $1 to $200 were won in the Lucky Day Lotto drawing, Illinois Lottery noted.

The winner has one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize.

"The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize," lottery officials said.

To claim your prize and buy tickets, click here.