72-Year-Old Woman Killed After Being Struck by Delivery Truck in Loop

A woman is dead after she was struck and killed by a delivery truck in Chicago’s Loop Monday afternoon.

According to Chicago police, the collision occurred in the 1100 block of South Wabash at approximately 2:22 p.m.

Police say the truck was traveling westbound and was about to turn right onto Wabash when the woman was crossing the street in a crosswalk.

The woman was struck by the truck, and was caught under the vehicle, police said.

She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but later died from her injuries, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No citations were issued in the case, and an investigation remains underway.