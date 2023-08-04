$700,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in Skokie

A Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $700,000 was sold at a Skokie retailer earlier this week, with one lucky winner taking home the jackpot after matching all five numbers for Wednesday's midday drawing.

According to the Illinois Lottery, the ticket was sold at Kostner Korner, located at 4356 West Howard Street.

The winning numbers for Wednesday's midday drawing were 8-19-26-32-37.

Kostner Korner has been something of a hot spot for lottery winners lately, with a ticket worth $450,000 sold at the location on June 30.

Thanks to selling the winning ticket, the owner of the store will receive a $7,000 bonus, amounting to 1% of the total prize.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game with twice daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m.