70-Year-Old Retired Gary Firefighter Shot and Killed During Robbery

Police in Gary, Indiana, have arrested two juveniles in connection with the death of a retired firefighter who was fatally shot during a robbery early Saturday morning, according to city officials.

Security camera video shows a portion of the incident that occurred at approximately 7:30 a.m. at a Clark gas station, 2295 Grant St. Initially, two people were seen walking around the building just moments before Wallace Broadnax, 70, parked at a gas pump.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Within a minute, one of the individuals pulled a gun on the 70-year-old while the second person grabbed him, as shown in the footage. The victim was then shot and killed.

Broadnax spent 25 years as a Gary firefighter before retiring approximately 10 years ago. Current Gary Fire Chief Sean O'Donnell met Broadnax in the mid-1990s, a few years before O'Donnell joined the department.

"Wally was a great guy, he was very nice to me," the fire chief said. "...I had worked in the funeral home industry. Wally did too. So, had a little bit of common there, and got to learn about him as a sports player.”

In the 1960s, Broadnax helped his high school basketball team win a state championship and was later inducted into Indiana's Basketball Hall of Fame.

Mark Wallace, Gary's deputy fire chief, knew Broadnax during his more than 30 years with the department.

"He was a exemplary firefighter, a great engineer," he said. "He got us to where we needed to be. Our hearts go out to the Broadnax family.”