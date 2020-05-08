Oakbrook Terrace

7-Year-Old Suburban Girl On A ‘Mask Mission’

When Illinois' mandatory mask order went into effect, 7-year-old Olivia Tyler went into action

A 7-year-old west suburban girl is on a mission to help others during the coronavirus pandemic.

Already helping hundreds of those in need, the young girl's mission has come full circle as she donated hundreds of face masks to the Salvation Army in Oakbrook Terrace.  

“All people can help," Olivia Tyler said. "Even people who might be younger than me."

With her mother and father by her side, the 7-year-old said she would like to build a homeless shelter in the future.

“When we pass by a home, she asks if we can buy it for a homeless person,” her mother, Linda Tyler, told NBC 5’s Chris Hush.

For now, Olivia is selling face masks, and donating one for every sale she makes.

This week, she was able to hand out 250 face masks at the Salvation Army in Oakbrook Terrace, where the need has nearly doubled since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s a little bit of good in all of us and crisis often brings that to the top. We believe Olivia has so much good in her. It was there before this crisis, it’ll be there after, Capt. Caleb Senn of the Salvation Army said. “We are inspired.”

To purchase a mask and help Olivia on her mission, visit her website.

This article tagged under:

Oakbrook TerracecoronavirusSalvation Armyface masksillinois coronavirus
