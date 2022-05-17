Boy, 7, Hospitalized After Gun Accidentally Went Off in Student's Backpack at School

A 7-year-old boy was hospitalized after a gun accidentally went off in a backpack Tuesday morning at Walt Disney Magnet Elementary School on Chicago's North Side, authorities said.

According to police, a student at the school brought a gun in a backpack and the weapon "accidentally discharged" inside the backpack in a classroom. The bullet struck the ground and ricocheted, grazing another student in the abdomen, police said.

The child was transported to Lurie’s Children’s Hospital in good condition, according to authorities.

In a letter to parents, Principal Paul Riskus said "the safety of your children is my top priority."

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Our staff immediately intervened, secured the gun, and contacted the Chicago Police Department (CPD) and the CPS Office of Safety and Security," Riskus said in a statement. "Thankfully, no one was seriously injured and everyone is safe. CPD responded to our school quickly and confiscated the gun. We are working closely with the CPS Office of Safety and Security to make a safety plan moving forward."

Riskus said the school takes the situation "extremely seriously" and police are investigating.