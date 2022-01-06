7-Year-Old Boy Abducted by Armed Mother in Chicago's Near West Side

A 7-year-old boy was abducted by his mother Wednesday afternoon in Chicago's Near West Side neighborhood.

About 4 p.m., Massiah Vaughn was in the 1300 block of South Damen Avenue when his mother, Lorraine Smith, took him to an unknown location, Chicago police said.

Smith, who isn’t Vaughn’s legal guardian, was armed with a gun at the time of the abduction and should be considered dangerous, according to police.

She is known to frequent the areas around the 11th and 15th districts as well as Maywood, police said.

Anyone with information on Vaughn or Smith are asked to call 911 or Area Three detectives at 312-744-8266.