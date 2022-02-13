7 Firefighters Injured in ‘Flashover' at Roseland Fire Released From Hospital

Seven Chicago firefighters who sustained injuries when a "flashover" occurred at a house fire in the Roseland neighborhood have been released from the hospital, according to authorities.

The firefighters were forcing entry into a home Saturday afternoon in the 200 block of West 112th Place when the "flashover" took place, Chicago Fire Department Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt said at a news briefing.

Four firefighters were blown off the porch, but weren't seriously injured, according to the fire commissioner. All four were transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and treated for their injuries.

Three additional firefighters were inside the residence at the time and managed to evacuate safely, authorities said. They were taken to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park.

All seven firefighters had been released by Sunday afternoon, the Chicago Fire Department tweeted, saying "all are well."

Update/ All firefighters injured in the mayday have been treated and released from LCM Christ and Loyola hospitals. All are well. 7 — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 13, 2022

CFD's Office of Fire Investigation has opened an investigation to determine what may have caused the fire.