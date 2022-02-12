At Least 5 Firefighters Injured Battling Roseland Fire, Prompting Mayday Call

Several Chicago firefighters sustained non-life threatening injuries while battling a house fire that led to a mayday call Saturday afternoon in the Roseland neighborhood, authorities said.

At least five Chicago Fire Department firefighters were injured while working to extinguish a house fire in the area of South Princeton Avenue and 112th Place, according to authorities.

Mayday update. Five CFD members are being transported. A sixth is being evaluated for possible transport. Christ and LCM hospitals. These are NOT life-threatening injuries. We believe there was a flashover at this fire. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 12, 2022

A sixth firefighter was being evaluated by first responders, authorities said.

A flashover, which is when a combustible surface simultaneously ignites, may have occurred, according to CFD officials.

A cause hadn't been determined as of Saturday evening.