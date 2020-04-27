61-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies In NW Indiana Accident

A 61-year-old man died after crashing a motorcycle Sunday afternoon in northwest Indiana.

The crash happened about 1:10 p.m. on Calumet Avenue near Greystone Drive in St. John, according to a statement from St. John police spokesman Roger Patz.

He changed lanes on Calumet Avenue and lost control after hitting a curb, Patz said.

A witness driving behind him stopped and performed CPR on the man, who was lying in the grass, until officers arrived, Patz said. Paramedics arrived and determined he had no vital signs.

Rodney Frohock of Dyer was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:20 p.m., the Lake County coroner’s office said in a statement. An autopsy released Monday found he died from the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Patz said.