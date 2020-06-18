606 Trail, Chicago Harbors Will Reopen Along With Lakefront Trail Monday

The popular 606 Trail will now be reopening along with Chicago's Lakefront trail next week, the city's mayor announced Thursday.

The 606 Bloomingdale Trail is slated to reopen under the same rules as the Lakefront Trail, with both open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Chicago harbors also will open for the 2020 boating season Monday along with South Shore and Sydney R. Marovitz golf courses.

Chicago residents had been waiting for a long time for the trails and harbors to reopen.

With the city continuing to move forward in its phased reopening plan, the reopenings represent another significant step forward, as testing numbers have remained promising throughout the city and suburbs.

Even still, numerous restrictions will still remain in place along the trails.

No congregating will be allowed, meaning runners, bikers and walkers will have to continue moving. Social Distancing Ambassadors will be stationed along the trail to educate the public and manage the flow of traffic.

Only select entrances to the Lakefront Trail will open to manage congestion and because of construction closures.

Despite several parts of the city beginning to cautiously reopen, many lakefront locations will remain closed, including beaches, athletic fields and parking lots.

In addition, because of significant lakefront damage caused by erosion and high water levels, several spots will have merged trails. From Fullerton to North Avenue, cyclists and pedestrians will share the trail. North Avenue to Ohio Street will remain closed, and an on-street detour will be provided. And trails will merge from 43rd Street to 51st Street.