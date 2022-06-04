Calumet Heights

6-Year-Old Girl Shot in Calumet Heights: Chicago Police

An investigation is underway after a 6-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood, police said.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:53 p.m. in the 9100 block of South Paxton Avenue when a 6-year-old girl was shot while in the backyard of a residence, according to authorities.

The girl sustained a graze wound by an unknown offender and was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been made as Area Two detectives continue to investigate.

