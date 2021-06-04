6 Shot, 1 Fatally, in Chicago Thursday

A person was killed and five others wounded Thursday in shootings across Chicago, including four teenagers 18 or younger.

In the day’s only fatal attack, a 18-year-old man was killed in a shooting with a male who returned fire Thursday night in Park Manor.

About 8:50 p.m., the teen got into an argument with a male in the 6700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, Chicago police said.

The male took out a handgun and threatened the teen who also took out a handgun and began shooting, police said. The male then returned fire striking the teen in the abdomen, police said.

The male fled the scene and the teen was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

In other shootings, a 15-year-old girl was critically wounded in a shooting on Lake Shore Drive Thursday night.

The teen girl was traveling in a vehicle with her relatives about 11:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Lake Shore Drive, police said. They were stopped at a red light and as the light turned green someone inside a red Ford Expedition began firing shots at their vehicle.

One of her relatives told officers they did not interact or had any altercations with the people inside the Ford, according to police.

The girl was struck in the stomach and her relative took her to MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn, police said. She was later transfered in critical condition to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side.

The boy was traveling in his vehicle in the 5000 block of South Pulaski Road about 8:25 p.m. when he heard several shots and felt pain, police said.

He suffered a graze wound to the head and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said. He was unable to provide any further details on the incident, according to police.

Minutes earlier, 36-year-old man was shot in Washington Park on the South Side.

Just after 8 p.m., the man was inside a vehicle parked on the street in the 5600 block of South Wabash Avenue when someone shot him in the left hip, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, according to police.

Thursday morning, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the foot in Lawndale on the West Side.

Two gunmen in their 20s exited a gray car and one of them opened fire about 7:50 a.m. in the 3900 block of West Fillmore Street, near Pulaski Road, according to Chicago police.

The boy was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said. The gunmen left in the car and were not in custody.

In the day’s first reported shooting, man was shot during a robbery on the Near North Side.

About 2:10 a.m., the man, who is between 20 and 30-years-old, was walking in the 500 block of North Wabash Avenue, when he was approached by a male who demanded his personal belongings, Chicago police said. The man complied, and the robber attempted to run away.

The man gave chase and the robber fired several shots before getting into a silver sedan, police said. The man was struck once in the hip and brought to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

Thirteen people were shot, 2 fatally, Wednesday in Chicago.