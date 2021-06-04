Teen Girl, 15, Critically Wounded in Lake Shore Drive Shooting

A 15-year-old girl was critically wounded in a shooting on Lake Shore Drive Thursday night.

The teen girl was traveling in a vehicle with her relatives about 11:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said. They were stopped at a red light and as the light turned green someone inside a red Ford Expedition began firing shots at their vehicle.

One of her relatives told officers they did not interact or had any altercations with the people inside the Ford, according to police.

The girl was struck in the stomach and her relative took her to MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn, police said. She was later transfered in critical condition to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.