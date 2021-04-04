6 Hurt After Car Loses Control on Lake Shore Drive, Crashes Into Tree

Six people were hurt in a crash early Sunday on Lake Shore Drive near Belmont Avenue on the North Side.
A driver, traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control and rolled over into a tree after 4 a.m. near Belmont Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.
Six people were hospitalized, all with non-life-threatening injuries, fire officials said.
Local
Three vehicles were involved in the crash, according to Chicago police.
Authorities have not yet released additional details.
Copyright CHIST - SunTimes