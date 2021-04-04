lake shore drive

6 Hurt After Car Loses Control on Lake Shore Drive, Crashes Into Tree

Hombre_encuentra_auto_robado_con_dos_ninos_adentro.jpg
Getty Images

Six people were hurt in a crash early Sunday on Lake Shore Drive near Belmont Avenue on the North Side.

A driver, traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control and rolled over into a tree after 4 a.m. near Belmont Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

Six people were hospitalized, all with non-life-threatening injuries, fire officials said.

Local

Chicago Loop 43 mins ago

CPD: Man Accidentally Shoots Himself While Attempting to Rob Person in Loop

Yermin Mercedes 50 mins ago

Yermín Mercedes Makes Baseball History With Hot Start for White Sox

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, according to Chicago police.

Authorities have not yet released additional details.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

lake shore driveChicago Fire Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us