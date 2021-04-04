6 Hurt After Car Loses Control on Lake Shore Drive, Crashes Into Tree

Six people were hurt in a crash early Sunday on Lake Shore Drive near Belmont Avenue on the North Side.

A driver, traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control and rolled over into a tree after 4 a.m. near Belmont Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

Six people were hospitalized, all with non-life-threatening injuries, fire officials said.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, according to Chicago police.

Authorities have not yet released additional details.