Police Investigating String of 6 Armed Robberies Within 2 Hours in Back of the Yards

Chicago police are investigating a string of six armed robberies that occurred within two hours early Wednesday morning in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood, officials said.

All six of the robberies took place within a two-mile stretch in the Southwest Side neighborhood, with the string of attacks beginning right around 6 a.m., police said.

Police said that in all six armed robberies, two suspects jumped into a waiting car and drove off after the attack.

One of the victims was robbed while selling tamales with his mother.

"They came up to me, asked for my stuff. They reached in my pockets, they took all the stuff I have, asked for my wallet and my phone, and for a second, they ended up pointing the gun at my mom. And just like that, they went back into the car. They drove off," one victim told NBC 5.

Below is more information on each incident, per Chicago police:

A 49-year-old man was sitting inside a parked vehicle in the 4600 block of South Albany Avenue at 6:02 a.m. when a black sedan approached his vehicle. Two unknown men then exited the vehicle before approaching the man with firearms while demanding his property. The victim complied, and the two suspects took his belongings before fleeing northbound in the black sedan, according to police.

A 37-year-old man was at the 2400 block of West 47th Street at approximately 6:03 a.m. when two men approached while displaying handguns. Police said the suspects then struck the victim on the head with the handgun while demanding his personal belongings. The victim complied, and the suspects fled in the waiting vehicle in an unknown direction. The victim refused medical treatment on scene, according to police.

A 51-year-old man was at the 1700 block of West 47th Street at approximately 6:07 a.m. when he was approached by two men displaying handguns. The suspects demanded the man's property, to which he complied before the suspects fled in a waiting vehicle in an unknown direction. No injuries were reported in the incident, police said.

A 57-year-old man was standing outside at the 1700 block of West 47th Street at approximately 7:10 a.m. when a white SUV approached. Two men exited the vehicle and approached the victim, displaying firearms and demanding his belongings. The man complied, and the two suspects left the scene and fled northbound in the SUV. According to police, no injuries were reported in the incident.

A 46-year-old woman was outside at the 4800 block of South Paulina Street at approximately 7:24 a.m. when a white SUV approached. Two men exited the vehicle and approached the woman, displaying firearms and demanding her property. The woman complied, and the suspects returned to the SUV and fled westbound from the scene, police said. No injuries were reported.

A 20-year-old man was standing outside at the 4400 block of South Western Avenue just after 7:45 a.m. when a white SUV with three people inside approached. Two men then exited the vehicle and walked toward the victim, displaying firearms and demanding his property, after which the victim complied. Police said the suspects also threatened a woman sitting inside a vehicle before fleeing from the scene southbound in the SUV. Police added that the SUV used in the incident was possibly a Kia. No injuries were reported.

All six of the armed robberies are under investigation by Area One detectives, and no one is currently in custody, according to police. There is no further information.