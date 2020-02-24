Willow Springs

$5,000 Reward Offered to Find Out Who Abandoned Pit Bull in Trash Bag

Vinny, the pit bull, was found in a double-bagged trash bag in the Buffalo Woods forest preserve

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest after an abused dog was abandoned last week on the side of the road in southwest suburban Willow Springs.

Vinny, the pit bull, was found Feb. 17 in a double-bagged trash bag on Forest Ave, just north of 87th Street in the Buffalo Woods forest preserve, Cook County spokeswoman Natalia Derevyanny said in a statement.

He was nearly unresponsive when found and he was rushed to the South Suburban Humane Society. Vinny was treated for dehydration and kidney issues.

PETA is offering a reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of cruelty to animals.

“Someone bagged up this dog and threw him out on the side of the road like a piece of trash," PETA vice president Colleen O’Brien said in a statement. "PETA urges anyone who recognizes him to come forward immediately so that whoever left him to die alone in the cold can be held accountable."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cook County Sheriff’s Office at 847-635-1188.

