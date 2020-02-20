Willow Springs

Abandoned Dog Recovering After Found in Trash Bag in Willow Springs

The pit bull was found “cold and severely dehydrated” in a double-bagged trash bag on Forest Avenue, Cook County spokeswoman Natalia Derevyanny said in a statement

A dog named Vinny is recovering, but is still “extremely underweight and frightened,” after he was found Monday abandoned in a trash bag on the side of the road in southwest suburban Willow Springs, authorities say.

The pit bull was found “cold and severely dehydrated” in a double-bagged trash bag on Forest Avenue, just north of 87th Street in the Buffalo Woods forest preserve, Cook County spokeswoman Natalia Derevyanny said in a statement.

Cook County Animal and Rabies Control warden John Haralamos rushed to the scene and brought the dog to a vet, according to the statement.

The dog is now recovering at South Suburban Humane Society, where staff have named him Vinny.

Cook County sheriff’s police is investigating the incident, and is asking anyone with information to call 708-865-4700.

