5-year-old girl killed in Near West Side shooting, Chicago police say

A 5-year-old girl has died after she was struck by gunfire on Chicago’s Near West Side, police said.

According to an update from authorities, the girl was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 200 block of North Campbell at approximately 3:32 a.m. when gunfire rang out, with at least one assailant targeting a group that was standing nearby.

The girl was struck in the abdomen, and she was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A 24-year-old man who was standing outside the vehicle was hit twice in the thigh, and was listed in good condition at an area hospital, police said.

There was no further information available, and no suspects are in custody at this time.