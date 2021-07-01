5 People, Including Infant, Shot in Chicago's Englewood Neighborhood, Police Say

Chicago police and fire officials say five people were shot, including an infant, in the city’s Englewood neighborhood on Thursday evening.

At approximately 8 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Halsted Street, an unknown assailant opened fire, striking at least five people.

An infant was hit in the shooting, and was first taken to St. Bernard’s before being transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital. According to Chicago Fire spokesman Larry Langford, the baby is in critical condition.

A 30-year-old man was also shot, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Three other victims, a 22-year-old man, a man in his 50s and one other unidentified adult, were also shot and taken to area hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

No further information on the shooting was immediately available, and no suspects are in custody.

The baby was at least the second child shot in Chicago on Thursday evening. In another shooting, a 9-year-old girl was riding in a vehicle in the city’s East Chatham neighborhood when she was shot in the head. She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was initially listed in critical condition.

A 61-year-old man was shot in the foot, and was taken to an area hospital in good condition.