5 Dead, at Least 39 Wounded in Chicago Shootings Over Labor Day Weekend

More than three dozen people have been shot so far over the Labor Day weekend in Chicago, with five victims having died from their injuries.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported in the 4400 block of West Jackson at approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday.

According to police, a 24-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when two vehicles approached, and multiple gunmen opened fire, striking him multiple times in the back.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and an investigation remains underway.

Just after midnight in the 1300 block of North Hudson, officers responding to a call of shots fired discovered a 31-year-old man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The man was rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say no suspects are in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

At approximately 2:52 a.m. in the 6000 block of South Racine, another fatal shooting was reported Saturday.

A 22-year-old man was found lying on the street after having been shot in the chest and in the arm, and he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to authorities, no suspects are in custody, and detectives are investigating.

Another shooting took place at around 3:50 p.m. Saturday near the 700 block of East 103rd Street.

A 28-year-old man was struck by shots in the chest, forearm and finger after getting into an argument with an unknown offender at a gas station. He was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

A 29-year-old man was fatally shot after a verbal altercation in the 6600 block of South Evans at approximately 11:15 p.m., according to police.

When officers arrived, they found the man had been shot in the neck and the arm, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects are in custody, and police are investigating.

Here are the rest of the shootings reported so far this weekend.

Sunday -

Just after midnight in the 200 block of South Wabash, two men were walking on the street when they got into a verbal altercation with another man, who opened fire and struck both men. A 37-year-old was hit twice in the chest, and a 40-year-old was hit in the back and shoulder. Both were taken to area hospitals in critical condition, police said.

A 22-year-old woman was riding in a vehicle driving in the 1400 block of South Central Park at approximately 12:09 a.m. when a person in a truck fired shots, striking her in the right thigh. Police say she was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

At approximately 12:20 a.m. in the 6000 block of South Ada, officers responding to a call of shots fired found a 22-year-old man running on a sidewalk after he had been shot. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police say a 38-year-old man drove himself to a hospital after he was shot in the groin in the 3200 block of West Arthington at approximately 12:40 a.m. He was listed in good condition.

At approximately 1:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of South State Street, a 62-year-old man was getting out of a car when he was shot in the right upper thigh. The man was taken to an area hospital in good condition, according to police.

Two individuals were standing on a sidewalk in the 5700 block of South Aberdeen at approximately 1:28 a.m. when a person got out of a vehicle and fired shots at them. A 22-year-oldman was hit in the left shoulder, and a 28-year-old woman was hit in the left hand. Both were taken to area hospitals in good condition, police said.

In the 700 block of South Kostner Avenue at approximately 1:30 a.m., a 13-year-old boy was walking when he was shot in the right knee, police said. The boy was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Police say a 43-year-old man was walking in the 3500 block of North Clark at approximately 2:15 a.m. when he was shot in the left leg. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Just before 5 a.m. in the 5700 block of West Grand Avenue, police responding to a call of shots fired found a man running toward their vehicle after he’d been shot in the left thigh. Authorities say he was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police reported that a 19-year-old man shot himself in the leg while handling a firearm in a residence located on the 6200 block of South King Drive at approximately 12:16 p.m. He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, and police said they are investigating the incident.

Around 5:29 p.m., authorities said a 47-year-old man got into an argument over a firearm with a known offender in a residence near the 6100 block of South Wabash Avenue. During the verbal altercation, police said the offender shot the victim in the ankle. The victim transported himself to a local hospital, where he is listed in good condition, according to police.

Four men were injured in a shooting at approximately 6:48 p.m. near the 8600 block of South Kingston Avenue, according to authorities. All four were taken to local hospitals.

Saturday –

In the 3400 block of North Clark at approximately 1:53 a.m., a 27-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk when he got into a verbal altercation with another man. That man then pulled out a gun and fired shots, striking the victim in the right thigh. He was listed in good condition at an area hospital, police said.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the right leg in the 11600 block of South Lowe Avenue at approximately 3:30 a.m., according to police. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

At approximately 10:23 a.m. in the 10900 block of South Wentworth, a 29-year-old woman was involved in a verbal altercation when another woman shot her. Police say she was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

In the 4900 block of West Adams at approximately 11:56 a.m., a 31-year-old man was sitting outside when a person got out of a vehicle and fired shots, striking him in the upper right side of his body. The man was taken to an area hospital, where his condition stabilized, according to police.

Around 8:10 p.m. near the 3500 block of West Montrose Avenue, a 16-year-old male was shot in the ear while traveling in a car. The victim wasn't the offender's intended target, according to police. The victim was transported to a local hospital in good condition.

At approximately 8:39 p.m. in the 3600 block of South Hamilton, a 20-year-old man was in a verbal altercation with another individual when he was shot in the back and shoulder, police said. The man was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2600 block of West Crystal Street at approximately 8:10 p.m. and found a 43-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen. He was listed in good condition at an area hospital.

In the 400 block of North LaSalle at approximately 8:55 p.m., a man was driving when a black Jeep approached and a person inside fired shots, striking him in the right cheek. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

An 18-year-old man was in a vehicle in the 8800 block of South Marquette at approximately 9:48 p.m. when a man attempted to rob him. The teen then attempted to drive away, but the suspect shot him in the upper left arm. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition, according to police.

Police responding to a call of shots fired in the 1600 block of South Lawndale Avenue at approximately 10:19 p.m. discovered two individuals that had been shot. A 63-year-old woman was shot in the left leg, and was listed in critical condition at an area hospital, while a man in his 20s was shot in the right ankle, and was listed in good condition.

At approximately 10:46 p.m. in the 700 block of North Spaulding, a 34-year-old man was sitting on his porch when a person in a black sedan fired shots, striking him in the groin, according to police. The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the left thigh in the 7400 block of South Hoyne at approximately 11:45 p.m. Police say he was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Friday –