5 Bakers Square Locations Close in Chicago Area Amid Bankruptcy Filing

Five Bakers Square restaurants in the Chicago area have closed after the chain's parent company, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday.

Locations in Alsip, Lansing, Libertyville, Orland Park and Merrillville, Indiana, all closed Friday, Jan. 24. A Bakers Square in Springfield was also shuttered:

4839 West 111th St., Alsip

3545 Ridge Road, Lansing

1195 South Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville

1461 S La Grange Road, Orland Park

3434 Freedom Dr., Springfield

8140 Mississippi St., Merrillville, Indiana

The Chicago-area closures are among 33 Bakers Square locations closing nationwide. According to American Blue Ribbon Holdings, sales have declined since 2017.

“This is never an easy decision to make and one driven by many business factors," a Bakers Square spokesman said in a statement.

All employees impacted will be relocated or given a severance package, the company said.

"Bakers Square thanks our loyal guests for their friendship and patronage over the years," the spokesman said in the statement, "and we invite them to join us at one of our other many locations where they will enjoy the friendly service and our great-tasting food.”