$45 million settlement recommended for teen left unable to walk after Chicago police pursuit

A Chicago City Council committee has approved one of the largest settlements in Chicago history after a teen was left unable to walk or speak following a police pursuit, but it brings little joy for Erika Boyd, the mother of Nathen Jones.

The City Council’s Finance Committee Monday approved a $45 million agreement that will compensate the family for a 2021 crash that left he then 15-year-old unable to walk, speak or take care of himself.

The full City Council will vote on the settlement along with two other multi-million-dollar settlements on Wednesday.

“No amount of money can bring back the child I had before this,” Boyd said at a news conference after the approval was reached.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Nathen was 15, an eighth grader and the backseat passenger in a Volkswagen when a Chicago Police officer tried to pull over the driver for rolling through a stop sign. The driver, Khalil Raggs, didn’t stop and led the officer on a blocks long chase before the officer broke it off.

Moments later, Raggs car slammed into another vehicle at the intersection of Grand and Damen.

Of the five people in that Volkswagen, Nathan’s injuries were the most serious. Even though the driver was mostly at fault, Illinois law could still make the city liable for Jones’ medical expenses.

As a result, the city's law department recommended the settlement, which will roughly cover Jones’ medical expenses over the course of a normal lifetime. Approximately $20 million of the settlement will be covered by the city’s insurance.

“How is this family supposed to take care of this young man for the rest of his life,” 20th Ward Ald. Jeanette Taylor asked.

The Jones case came after the city revised its standards for police pursuits, requiring supervisor approval and prohibiting chases for minor traffic offenses. Still, some members of the City Council wondered if the policy is defined enough.

“We are essentially saying we cannot pursue any vehicle in the future, is that where we are going?” asked Ald. Scott Waguespack of the 32nd Ward.

“I would hope the outcome of what happened to Nathen would bring about a change,” his mother said.