4-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Hit by Vehicle While Playing at Harvey Park

A 4-year-old girl died Wednesday after she was struck by a vehicle as she played at a park at an elementary school in south suburban Harvey.

Violet Singleton was playing in the park at Whittier Elementary school, 71 E. 152nd St., about 3 p.m., when she was fatally struck by a vehicle, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

“On behalf of the City of Harvey, I wish to express our sorrow and sympathy over this tragic death,” Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark said. “As the police department continues the investigation of this case, our hearts and deepest condolences go out to the family.”

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody, officials said. The details of the crash are not yet known.