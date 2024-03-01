4-year-old dies from dog attack in North Central Illinois

A 4-year-old child died on Thursday afternoon following a dog mauling in Ogle County, according to WREX, the NBC affiliate in Rockford.

At around 4:40 p.m. that day, the Ogle County Sheriff's Department received a 911 call regarding a child who had been attacked by a dog in Monroe Center, a village of about 400 residents. Monroe Center is located approximately 19 miles south of Rockford.

The child was rushed to an area hospital and pronounced dead from their injuries. An investigation into the attack remains underway.

Additional details hadn't been released on Friday night.