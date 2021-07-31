4 Wounded After Shooter Opens Fire on Crowd in Jackson Park

Four people were wounded after a shooter opened fire on a crowd gathered in Jackson Park early Saturday morning on the South Side.

About 1:20 a.m., someone fired shots into a large group standing in the park in the 1600 block of East Hayes Drive, Chicago police said.

A 19-year-old man was struck in the right arm and listed in fair condition, police said. A woman, 52, was shot in the face area and another woman, 20, suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg, police said. Both women were also listed in fair condition.

The fourth victim, a male whose age was unknown, suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg and was listed in serious condition, police said.

All four victims were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.

There was no one in custody.