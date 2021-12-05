4 Volunteers Robbed While Decorating for the Holidays in Bronzeville, Police Say

While decorating for the holidays, four women volunteering with My Block, My Hood, My City were robbed Saturday afternoon in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood, according to officials.

At approximately 3:50 p.m. in the 4800 block of South King Drive, police said four women between the ages of 30-34 were decorating a fence for the holidays when an unknown white SUV pulled up and multiple people exited the vehicle.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police said the offenders demanded the women's property and took a purse, a wallet and a fanny pack before leaving the area.

Area One detectives are investigating, according to police.

Jahmal Cole, founder and CEO of My Block, My Hood, My City, said the organization will provide additional security for volunteers next week.

“This is the reason why we do what we do. We want to spread hope to the community and are sad this happened. We could not do this work without our volunteers, and we are here to support them any we can. We will have additional security next week as we will continue to do good work in all the communities that we serve," Cole said in a statement.

My Block, My Hood, My City posted to Instagram a photo of volunteers at Saturday's Be a Part of the Light event, noting that the group of volunteers who were robbed "are safe and doing well."

The organization's Instagram post read:

What an amazing turnout at our fourth annual Be a Part of the Light event! The southside looks but, most importantly FEELS a little bit brighter. We all brought some light and joy to King Drive.

There was an incident with a small group of volunteers. They are safe and doing well. This is exactly why we do what we do here in Washington Park and here on MLK Drive. We have to continue to spread love and joy to all parts of the city.

Thank you to all our partners, sponsors, staff and most importantly volunteers. Tonight’s kickoff was magical and we will see everyone next week at Tuley Park.