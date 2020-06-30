4 Shot While Sitting in Vehicle at Gas Station on Chicago's Near North Side

Four people were shot while sitting inside a vehicle at a gas station on Chicago's Near North Side early Tuesday, according to police.

Authorities said the shooting took place at around 12:37 a.m. at a gas station in the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue.

The four victims were inside a car when someone from a red sedan opened fire before fleeing the scene, according to police.

Authorities said a 19-year-old man was shot in the stomach and back. A 26-year-old woman was shot in the lower left leg and suffered a graze wound to the right side of her torso, according to police. A 28-year-old man was shot in the hand and a 23-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the right side of his torso, officials said.

All four were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where they were listed in good condition, according to police.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting as detectives continue to investigate.

The shooting happened in the wake of a weekend that left at least 16 people dead, including two young children, and another 50 people wounded by gun violence across Chicago.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said Monday that the department plans to add an additional 1,200 officers to patrols from Thursday to Sunday over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.