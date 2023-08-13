4 people shot in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood

Four people, including a 17-year-old boy, were injured in a shooting Sunday night in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood, police said.

The shooting was reported at around 8 p.m. in the 5700 block of South King Drive. While it's unclear what led up to the shooting, police said a 17-year-old boy and three others were injured. All four victims, the teenager, two 18-year-old men and a 52-year-old man, self-transported to the hospital.

Additional information about what led up to the incident remained unavailable late Sunday.