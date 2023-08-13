4 people shot in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood

Four people, including a 17-year-old boy, were injured in a shooting Sunday night in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood, police said.
The shooting was reported at around 8 p.m. in the 5700 block of South King Drive. While it's unclear what led up to the shooting, police said a 17-year-old boy and three others were injured. All four victims, the teenager, two 18-year-old men and a 52-year-old man, self-transported to the hospital.
Additional information about what led up to the incident remained unavailable late Sunday.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.